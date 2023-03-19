Iraq ready to increase oil production if OPEC+ decides, says oil minister

2023/03/19 | 15:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking at the Baghdad International Dialogue Conference on Sunday, Abdulghani stated that Iraq is committed to maintaining a production rate of 220,000 barrels per day in line with OPEC+ quotas.



The minister added that Iraq is prepared to increase its production if OPEC+ decides to do so.



