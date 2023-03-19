Syrian President arrives in UAE on official visit

An official ceremony was held for Al-Assad at Qasr Al Watan, where the Syrian national anthem was played. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrived in the UAE on Sunday for an official visit, accompanied by his wife Asma Al-Assad, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.They were received by the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan upon their arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.An official ceremony was held for Al-Assad at Qasr Al Watan, where the Syrian national anthem was played.

