Barzani calls on foreign companies to invest in Kurdistan Region

2023/03/19 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, renewed his call for foreign companies to invest in various projects in the region, promising to provide them with the necessary facilities.Barzani said in a speech, "In the Kurdistan region, we have pledged to support the private sector to enable it to provide services to citizens along with the public sector."Expressing his hope that investment projects would continue throughout the Kurdistan region without exception, Barzani said he believes that such projects would help to further develop the region's economy.He also invited foreign companies to come to Kurdistan and invest, assuring them that the regional government would provide them with the necessary facilities.

