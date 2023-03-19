THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CELEBRATES WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: March 24 – 26, 2023

2023/03/19 | 17:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ADIFF New York's Women’s History Month series presents 10 in-person screenings at Teachers College, Columbia University

The African Diaspora International Film Festival Women’s History Month presents a selection of 10 films centering on women of color from various social backgrounds.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival Women’s History Month presents a selection of 10 films centering on women of color from various social backgrounds in the USA, Egypt, Peru, India, Senegal, Puerto Rico and Burkina Faso.Highlights include:Ludi by Edson Jean (USA/HAITI).After a half truth lands her under immense financial pressure, Ludi Alcidor embarks on a frantic scour through Miami's private care-taking world in an increasingly desperate attempt to send money to her family in Haiti.Ticha Shaher Hona / City Personified by Rasika Agashe (INDIA)This Mumbai-based story follows Archana, a professional woman leading a routine life who meets confident and vocal house help Kiran.



Tragically, Kiran dies in a road accident witnessed by Archana, who is left shattered.



This incident changes Archana's perspective and life forever.Colorism in Latin America: White Like the Moon by Marina Palmier & Angelica by Marisol Gómez-Mouakad (USA / Puerto Rico).In White Like the Moon, a Mexican-American girl struggles to keep her identity when her mother forces her to bleach her skin.



In Angelica, a young Black woman returns to Puerto Rico when her father suffers a stroke, forcing her to confront her strained relationships with family members who judge her for her skin color.Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun by Sam Pollard (USA)A documentary about the pioneering novelist and anthropologist who established African American vernacular as an important voice in American literature.



This definitive film biography captures her complexity, presenting her as a gifted, flamboyant, and controversial yet fiercely original figure in the American literary canon.Q&A with writer / producer Kristy Andersen after the screening!ADIFF Women’s History Month Program will be at Teachers College, Columbia University - 525 W 120th St.



Room 408 Zankel.



Tickets are $11 and $13.



Weekend Pass is $45.WEB SITE: http://www.NYADIFF.orgFor more information about the African Diaspora International Film Festival, to receive links and high resolution images please contact Diarah N’Daw-Spech at (212) 864-1760/ fax (212) 316-6020 or e-mail pr@nyadiff.org.The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.SCHEDULE AT A GLANCEADIFF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH COMPLETE LINE-UPFriday, March 247:30pm Ludi by Edson Jean (USA)Saturday, March 251:00pm Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story by Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt)3:30pm Angels on Diamond Street by Petr Lom (USA)5:20pm Rosa Chumbe by Jonatan Relayze (Peru)7:00pm Ticha Shahar Hona (City Personified) by Rasika Agashe (India)Sunday, March 261:00pm Colorism in Latin America: White Like the Moon byMarina Palmier + Angelica by Marisol Gómez-Mouakad (USA)3:20pm The Silent Monologue by Charles Van Damme and Khady Sylla(Senegal/Belgium)4:30pm An Uncommon Woman by Abdoulaye Dao (Burkina Faso)6:30pm Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun by Sam Pollard (USA)The African Diaspora International Film Festival WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM is made possible in part thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University; the New York City Council in the Arts and WBAI.ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALEstablished in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to Jamaica.



Visit nyadiff.org for details about the festival.

ADIFF NY Presents: Women's History Month 2023

