The capture of Saddam Hussein (2003) | 60 Minutes Archive

Twenty years after the invasion of Iraq, a look back at the December 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein, a watershed moment in the Iraq War.



Scott Pelley visited the site of Saddam's last stand a few days after his capture, seeing firsthand the hole where Saddam spent his last moments as a free man.

