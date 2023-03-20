New Release ‘A Path to Excellence’, by Award-Winning Tony Jeton Selimi hit the Amazon #1 Bestseller list in 3 categories

2023/03/20 | 22:22 - Source: Iraq News

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the author of "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness," and "The Unfakeable Code®" comes A Path to Excellence, another self-mastery book that hit the Amazon #1 Bestseller list in 3 categories: Business Leadership Training, Leadership Training, and Organizational Behavior.The world is filled with people who are afraid to try and make a significant difference! Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony Jeton Selimi, New Release' A Path to Excellence', offers readers a roadmap, the direction and structure to get unstuck, face doubts, confront fears and challenges head-on, and reach for personal excellence in ways never thought possible.



It contains the much-needed lessons to prepare for the subsequent positive development beyond oneself.A Path to Excellence is a guidebook that can help achieve growth and transformation by developing and unlocking hidden potential.



It's a must-read book for anyone looking to grow and improve their life and gives you plenty of helpful tips and self-development strategies to boost confidence and ensure a better tomorrow.Those who have the courage and leadership abilities have the potential to get what they want.



To do so successfully, they need to learn and apply these eight steps the author has beautifully put together in the Octagon of Excellence Method.



It shows how to use the method to break through inner barriers that are holding people back from achieving greatness, realize all the possibilities and dreams of one desire in life, and live up to their potential rather than exist without purpose or direction in life.A Path to Excellence is a proven blueprint that will lead the reader to pursue excellence and break through the self-doubts and fears holding them back—designed to help readers grow into their fullest potential and climb to greater heights.Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony Jeton Selimi has observed that far too many people give in to their disempowering beliefs and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and other people's expectations of them.



For this reason, he released "A Path to Excellence" (published by Balboa Press).This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and faces their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc.



Here, the author discusses the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ and shows them how to address every challenge mindfully, sharpen their focus, improve their mental readiness, control distractions, and give constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection as they go through the eight inevitable cycles of life.



Included are anecdotes of clients from all professional backgrounds and businesses who have used the eight transformational principles and achieved phenomenal results, growth, and transformation that otherwise would seem impossible.



Those feeling anxious, frustrated, and dissatisfied with their lives will find "A Path to Excellence" an excellent daily companion."The pursuit of excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states.



"The pursuit of excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential.""A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton SelimiHardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money ManagementAvailable at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.

learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages.



Author Video:

available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; don't hesitate to get in touch with Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +442078285005JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:Marketing ServicesTel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282Fax: 812-961-3133Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)About the AuthorLike a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony Jeton Selimi, born in 1969 in Gostivar, a town in the Republic of North Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London, to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the U.K., successfully climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs.



In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and chose to start his entrepreneurial journey, in 2014 he published his globally recognized multi-award-winning book A Path to Wisdom, and in 2015 he founded TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential.



His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds, and colors how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others.



In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker and multi-award-winning author of several books, including A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, The Unfakeable Code®, Novum #10, A Path to Excellence and upcoming book Climb Greater Heights.



He is also a filmmaker and executive producer, and he created Into Your Divinity and co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams.



one of the world's leading authorities on human behavior, the psychology of achieving excellence, excellent health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving.



Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled lives.

Be at your best and live a prosperous, successful, fulfilled life with A Path to Excellence

