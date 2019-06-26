IED targets Iraqi police patrol in Kirkuk

2019/06/26 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A bomb has targeted an Iraqi federal police patrol unit in the province of Kirkuk, claiming the life of one officer and injuring four others.Local media reported that the IED was planted in the al-Rashad subdistrict of Kirkuk Province.Immediately, the area was surrounded by security forces, fire fighters and medics to transfer the wounded personnel to the nearest hospital for treatment.Residents of rural areas of Kirkuk and surrounding villages have been raising alarm bells in recent months over the presence of ISIS militants.The group continues to wage an insurgency in areas with weak security and little cooperation between security forces, threatening the livelihoods of civilians.
