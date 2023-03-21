Agility awarded $1.65bn in Dispute with Iraq's Korek

2023/03/21 | 20:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has released its findings in the arbitration case between Iraq Telecom Limited, a subsidiary of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, and International Holdings Limited, an affiliate of Agility, as claimants; and Korek Telecom Limited and Sirwan Saber Mustafa Barzani, […]

