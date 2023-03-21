Cabinet approves Exit of Kogas from Akkas Gas Field

2023/03/21 | 20:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Energy Council regarding a settlement agreement with the South Korean company Kogas, the operator of the Akkas gas field.The agreement includes a payment of USD 49 million in crude oil, to be made by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).According […]

