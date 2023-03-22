Iran, Iraq to resume building Shalamcheh-Basra Railway

2023/03/22 | 05:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has said that Iran and Iraq have agreed to resume the construction operation of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway and relaunching of the hybrid Tehran-Karbala train.Mi'ad Salehi, the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, in a post on his Twitter account wrote: "In […]

