Rashid arrives in U.S. to attend UN Water Conference

2023/03/22 | 08:34 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a presidential statement, Rashid is accompanied by a delegation that includes Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Environment Minister Nizar Amedi. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamil Rashid arrived in New York early on Tuesday, in response to an official invitation from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to participate in the New York Water Conference from March 22-24. According to a presidential statement, Rashid is accompanied by a delegation that includes Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Environment Minister Nizar Amedi.

