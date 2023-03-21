Options For All Announces New CEO, Brian Zotti

2023/03/22 | 09:12 - Source: Iraq News

Brian Zotti, CEO of Options For All

With over 20 years of experience in operations, Brian Zotti brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Options For All.

Mr.



Zotti is passionate about OFA’s mission and is committed to continuing to build a culture of inclusion and empowerment, excellence that aligns with our core values.”

— Frank Whelan, OFA’s Board Chair

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All, Inc., a California, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting opportunities for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, today announced that Brian Zotti has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mr.



Zotti has served as Option For All’s Chief Operating Officer since May of 2020, and as interim Chief Executive Officer since August of 2022.Mr.



Zotti brings more than 20 years of senior management experience to this role, including more than a decade of strategic development and plan execution at a multitude of for-profit and non-profit organizations ranging from financial services, health and human services to higher education.“OFA’s Board of Directors conducted a comprehensive national search.



We are confident Mr.



Zotti is the right person to lead Options For All” said Frank Whelan, OFA’s Board Chair.



“Mr Zotti’s extensive leadership experience in a variety of industries and at nearly every stage of business maturity, along with his clear vision for the organization, will ensure Options For All continues to thrive.



Mr.



Zotti is passionate about OFA’s mission and is committed to continuing to build a culture of inclusion and empowerment, excellence that aligns with our core values.”“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve our incredible clients and outstanding staff as CEO,” said Brian Zotti.



“Options For All is a remarkable organization, and I am dedicated to ensuring we continue delivering meaningful and quality services and experiences to our clients.



I believe the best way to do this is to be the best place to work.”Mr.



Zotti received a BA Degree in Government from William and Mary.About Options For All, Inc.Options For All (OFA) provides quality programs throughout the State of California for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD).



This includes a film & media vocational training program, community engagement, tailored day, independent/supported living, and supported employment services, and enhanced behavioral support.



OFA’s mission is to create and support opportunities for adults with I/DD in making choices to live, work, and enjoy life in their community with dignity and respect.Corporate Headquarters:5050 Murphy Canyon Road, Suite 220San Diego, CA 92123optionsforall.org

Julie DuongOptions For Allemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

March 21, 2023, 14:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release