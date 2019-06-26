Home › Iraq News › Iraqi president Salih meets with UK prime minister May in London

Iraqi president Salih meets with UK prime minister May in London

2019/06/26 | 16:10



LONDON,— UK Prime Minister Theresa May held on Tuesday talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Downing Street as part of the latter’s current visit to the UK.



A Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday “The Prime Minister hosted Iraqi President Barham Salih in Downing Street today as part of his Guest of Government visit to the UK.



“The leaders began by discussing security cooperation, and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting the Iraqi Government in building a stable and successful nation.























“They acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by Daesh [Islamic State ISIS], and the Prime Minister said the UK stood ready to provide further support to the Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces.



“They discussed recent events in the Gulf and agreed on the importance of international cooperation in the de-escalation of current tensions.



“They also welcomed opportunities to expand on the bilateral trading relationship and the Prime Minister reiterated the desire of the UK to increase investment in Iraq.”



The United Kingdom remains committed to working with Iraq on security, defence and trade, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said ahead of Iraqi President Barham Salih’s visit to London.



“Our two countries share many mutual interests, including ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh and de-escalating regional tensions,” Hunt said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.



“This is an important time for Iraq as it recovers from years of conflict and strengthens its relationships both regionally and internationally,” Hunt said, adding that the UK will reaffirm its close and historic relations with Iraq this week.



Salih is expected to stay in London for three days.



The Iraqi leader discussed security ties with Prime Minister Theresa May in a meeting after his arrival on Tuesday evening.



May reaffirmed her government’s stance of “supporting the Iraqi government in building a stable and successful nation”, a Downing Street spokesman said.



Salih acknowledged the vital role that Britain played in the fight against terrorism in the region by training and equipping Iraqi security forces.



“The president stressed that the UK must continue to contribute significantly to the country’s reconstruction progress, especially in the liberated areas,” Salih’s media office said.



The Iraqi leader also met with Mr Hunt on Tuesday and stressed the need for coordination between the two countries to maintaining stability and peace in the region, the president’s media office said.



Salih is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II during the visit. He is accompanied by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Al Hakim and Health Minister Aladin Alwan.



Salih’s programme includes a dinner at Lancaster House hosted by the secretaries of state for international development and international trade and engagements, the British Foreign Ministry said.



Iraq is still suffering the effects of the battle against ISIS. The country is also dealing with an infrastructure crisis, corruption and wasteful spending that prompted months of protests last summer that are expected to flare up again.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | thenational.ae | gov.uk



