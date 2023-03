2023/03/22 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The office of the Supreme Shiite Authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani, announced Wednesday as a complement to Shaaban month.A statement from Al-Sistani's office said, "Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for 1444 A.H."The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office also announced that Ramadan's first day is Thursday.