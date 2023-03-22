Fashion World’s Best Kept Secret Nouvintage Eyewear To Release New Summer 2023 Collection

2023/03/22 | 20:26 - Source: Iraq News

Fashion Designer Justin James Prepares to Debut New Summer 2023 Collection

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February of 2022 New York fashion designer Justin James and his Nouvintage eyewear brand were presented with an opportunity of a lifetime, a pair of shades from the latest Snoop collection being worn on the biggest stage in America by West Coast legend Snoop Dogg himself during his Super Bowl Halftime show set.



Before this iconic moment, Nouvintage had already generated social media buzz due to their collaboration with Dave East on his own collection, it was no surprise that the luxury brand would be worn by another megastar and seen by millions worldwide during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show.Founded in New York in 2019, within four short years Nouvintage has soared to new heights to quickly become one of the most visibly seen and talked about Black-owned luxury eyewear brands.



What started off as a personal goal of helping to instill confidence in the every day consumer through fashion, founder Justin James has made it his mission to promote diversity, inclusion, health and wellness with each and every campaign.James began sourcing materials from Italy to China with his very first collection and within one year was able to expand the company’s vision to become one of the first luxury eyewear brands to incorporate holistic gemstones into some of the newer frames.



James is now preparing for the release of his new fall 2023 collection with modern, sleek futuristic designs while fully planning on shaking the fashion world.As seen worn by Martha Stewart in Page 6, Snoop Dogg and Martha in People Magazine, Nouvintage as a small business not only survived the pandemic but also managed to sell out its Dave East Collection within minutes of release.



As the buzz initially garnered continued to increase, the brand has been seen on H.E.R, Swae Lee, Ming Lee and many more.Nouvintage Eyewear has not only captured the attention of celebrities and influencers alike but has also dipped its toe into several other industries from fashion to sports.



Quietly forging a path into the entertainment world through the televised Super Bowl halftime show, Nouvintage eyewear has solidified its presence within the industry by being worn in six Corona commercials to date while also having been worn by Snoop during his interview on Jimmy Fallon.



The latest news from the luxury brand is that it recently made the cover of MLB The Show 23, as seen worn by the legendary Jazz Chisholm Jr (2023).The new summer collection will debut as early as May 2023, for more information about Nouvintage please visit www.Nouvintage.com.

Justin JamesNouvintageSuria@nouvintage.comVisit us on social media:TwitterInstagram

You just read:

News Provided By

March 22, 2023, 08:29 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release