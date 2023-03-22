Kurdistan Region President Wishes Muslims a Happy Ramadan and Calls for Unity and Tolerance

2023/03/22 | 21:22 - Source: Shafaq News



In a telegram, he prayed that the month would bring all happiness, safety, and tranquility.Barzani urged Muslims to take "the human values and meanings of the holy month as an opportunity for tolerance, reconciliation, and joint action to overcome problems and differences and provide better services to Kurdistan and its people."He called for harmony, unification, and joint action for the "higher interests of the country."Today, the office of the Supreme Shiite Authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani, announced Wednesday as a complement to Shaaban month.A statement from Al-Sistani's office said, "Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for 1444 A.H."The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office also announced that Ramadan's first day is Thursday. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended "warm congratulations" to Muslims worldwide on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.In a telegram, he prayed that the month would bring all happiness, safety, and tranquility.Barzani urged Muslims to take "the human values and meanings of the holy month as an opportunity for tolerance, reconciliation, and joint action to overcome problems and differences and provide better services to Kurdistan and its people."He called for harmony, unification, and joint action for the "higher interests of the country."Today, the office of the Supreme Shiite Authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani, announced Wednesday as a complement to Shaaban month.A statement from Al-Sistani's office said, "Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for 1444 A.H."The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office also announced that Ramadan's first day is Thursday.

