The World Cup of FootGolf Lands in Orlando

Welcoming the world of FootGolf to Orlando

The US hosts FootGolf’s Fourth World Cup this May

FootGolf is the ultimate hybrid sport combining the skills of football (soccer) with the elegance of golf.”

— Laura Balestrini, FIFG President

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG) proudly announces the 2023 FootGolf World Cup in Orlando, FL, from May 27 to June 6.



As many as 1,000 athletes from 40 countries will compete for FootGolf’s biggest title in team and individual events on FootGolf courses at Walt Disney World® Golf and the new Evermore Orlando Resort, opening in late 2023.“FootGolf is the ultimate hybrid sport combining the skills of football (soccer) with the elegance of golf,” says FIFG president Laura Balestrini.



“The FootGolf World Cup will showcase the world’s best footgolfers, including No.



1 2022 FIFG World Tour ranked Cedric Bonnot of France, who will compete on some of FootGolf’s most naturally beautiful and challenging courses.”“The FIFG 2023 World Cup will be a festive, colorful, and competitively intense ten days,” says FIFG co-founder Roberto Balestrini.



“There has never been anything quite like it in the US, and we look forward to welcoming the world of FootGolf to Lake Buena Vista’s Walt Disney World® Resort and Evermore Orlando Resort.”The World Cup Pavilion will be the exciting center of activities located at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace Resort, an official Walt Disney World® hotel just steps from Disney Springs®.



Other event venues include House of Blues and Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs®, and EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL.



In addition, course venues at Walt Disney World® Golf and Evermore Orlando Resort are being prepared and will be featured soon.FootGolf has grown internationally since the first World Cup in Hungary in 2012, with 79 athletes representing eight countries.



Argentina hosted 227 athletes from 26 countries in 2016, followed by Morocco in 2018, with 503 athletes from 33 countries.



Now, the United States team will compete against nearly 1,000 athletes from 40 countries, accompanied by their family and friends, team support personnel, and press in Orlando, Florida, come May.Competitions include men’s, women’s, and senior men’s in individual and team events.



Many players from the 40 countries have played on national and professional soccer teams.



They continue to compete using their soccer skills under rules and etiquette similar to golf and on hundreds of FootGolf courses worldwide.



However, many have never traveled to the US.



In fact, some have never traveled outside of their own countries.



As a result, the FIFG, along with the individual national FootGolf organizations, are working hand-in-hand to secure visas and travel arrangements for those qualified to compete.About the FIFG: The Federation for International FootGolf is the world’s governing body for the sport of FootGolf.



Its primary function is to promote worldwide recognition of the sport of FootGolf.



In addition, it oversees international development and growth to ensure equitable play for all players.



To reach a goal of fair play for all, the FIFG established the international rules of play and the constitution of FootGolf, which all members agree to abide by.About Walt Disney World Golf: At Walt Disney World® Golf, there are three championship courses – Disney’s Magnolia, Palm and Lake Buena Vista Golf Courses – as well as a nine-hole walking course – Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course.



The courses are known for their majestic trees, elevated tee boxes, spacious greens, wide fairways and challenging water hazards, plus their Audubon International certification as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary.



Golfers have access to individual and group instruction, rental clubs, a clubhouse with locker-rooms and retail shops.



Golf carts feature touch-screen GPS units, and Robo-Caddies – a small robotic golf cart that employs GPS and Bluetooth technology - can transport your clubs and all your additional gear safely around Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course.



Mobility-impaired golfers have access to individual adaptive carts called SoloRiders.



And all courses have various Disney touches, from beverage carts themed after popular Disney characters to Mickey-shaped tee markers, plus legendary Disney guest service.About Evermore Orlando Resort: Opening in late 2023, Evermore Orlando Resort is an 1100-acre re-envisioned vacation oasis adjacent to the Walt Disney World® Resort.



This innovative vacation accommodation concept combines the convenience and reliability of a hotel with private homes; four-bedroom flats; two-and four-bedroom villas; and a luxurious Conrad Orlando hotel by Hilton.



The destination centers around Evermore Bay, an eight-acre crystalline water amenity, and 20 acres of tropical beach.



Also offering 36-holes of world-class golf, a tranquil Conrad spa, numerous dining options, and other recreational activities.

Harvey SilvermanAmerican FootGolf Federationusa@footgolf.netVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

