Iraq Stock Exchange Reports Strong Trading Activity in Third Week of March 2023

2023/03/23 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Throughout the week, more than 1,800 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of companies listed in the market. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange has reported strong trading activity during the third week of March 2023.Despite a public holiday on Tuesday, the market organized four weekly trading sessions, with over one billion shares traded and a value of over two billion dinars.The trading index opened the week at 637.06 points and closed at 643.50 points, representing a 1% increase from its opening value.Throughout the week, more than 1,800 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of companies listed in the market.

