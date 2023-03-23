2023/03/23 | 20:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC members celebrate the launch of University of London in Erbil with GEMS and partners at Senate house.On 15 March at Senate House, GEMS and University of London celebrated the relationship between GEMS and the University of London and partners, including Cambridge Education and Stirling Education, and the launch of its new campus in […]

read more Launch of University of London in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.