PM invites Turkish Businesses to set up in Faw Industrial City

2023/03/24 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Mohammed S.Al-Sudani, met this morning a group of businessmen, investors, and representatives of federations from the Turkish private sector in Ankara, in the presence of the Turkish Minister of Trade, Mr.Mehmet Muş.His Excellency stated that the agreements reached during the visit with the Turkish side indicate the determination of the […]

