Iraqi President calls for increased Water Cooperation from Turkiye

2023/03/24 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, has addressed the UN's Water Conference in New York, calling on Turkey to increase cooperation on water management.He also called for a permanent committee to establish regional, basin-wide agreements, with a practical enforcement mechanism under the auspices of the United Nations, to ensure an adequate […]

