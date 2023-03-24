Q&A: Hamza Abdul-Baqi, director general of South Gas Company

2023/03/24 | 07:24 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

BASRA - The first phase of the Basra Gas Company’s expansion is due to be operational in June this year with a second phase expected to come online in the first quarter of 2024, boosting total capacity by a combined 400 million standard cubic feet per day (scf/d) to 1.4 billion scf/d.

This will eliminate all flaring from Rumaila, West Qurna 1 and Zubair, South Gas Company (SGC) Director General Hamza Abdul-Baqi said in an interview with Iraq Oil Report at company headquarters in Basra.

SGC is the biggest shareholder in the Basra Gas Company (BGC), which also includes Shell and Mitsubishi.

There are no plans currently for BGC to take over the processing of gas from fields that have been included in the Ratawi gas hub awarded to TotalEnergies as part of the multi-faceted, $27 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), even though implementation of that project has been severely delayed.

Abdul-Baqi also confirmed that the ministry is proceeding with plans to award a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) contract to the Halfaya Gas Company, which is associated with the local Raban Al-Safina Group, to develop a gas complex at the Nahr bin Omar oil field.

