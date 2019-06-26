عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia will support any economic plan for Palestinian prosperity
2019/06/26 | 17:55
Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on

Wednesday that it will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to

the Palestinians.He was speaking at an international meeting in Bahrain

opened by US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared

Kushner.United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Financial Affairs

Obaid Humaid al-Tayer said “we should give this initiative a chance.”







