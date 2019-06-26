Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia will support any economic plan for Palestinian prosperity

Saudi Arabia will support any economic plan for Palestinian prosperity

2019/06/26 | 17:55



Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on



Wednesday that it will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to



the Palestinians.He was speaking at an international meeting in Bahrain



opened by US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared



Kushner.United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Financial Affairs



Obaid Humaid al-Tayer said “we should give this initiative a chance.”















