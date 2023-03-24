Iraq's premier calls Egypt, Syria, and Jordan's leaders for Ramadan greetings

2023/03/24 | 15:22 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has reached out to several Arab leaders to extend his congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, a statement by his media office said on Friday.In a series of phone calls, al-Sudani exchanged Ramadan greetings with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, and President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, among others.The talks laid emphasis on "working together to advance the interests of the region's peoples in areas such as development, progress, and stability" and "sustaining constructive communication" between the countries of the region to achieve these goals.

