Iraq: WFP Iraq Country Brief, May 2019

2019/06/26 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
In Numbers
345,978 people assisted in May 2019
2,281 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 1.58 million cash-based transfers made
USD 71.8 million six months (June–November WFP 2019) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
• In May, WFP delivered food assistance to over 345,975 people in 10 governorates. WFP reached 73 percent of the monthly target of 476,485 people, due to some technical issues and delays with e-vouchers and banking transfers, closure of the Qayarah bridge and the 6-week distribution cycle.
• The Government of Iraq is increasing its collaboration to better meet the food needs of IDPs, both in camps and outside. Regular coordination meetings are conducted between WFP, the Public Distribution System (PDS), Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) to discuss distribution plans. The objective is for WFP and the Ministries to complement each other’s food baskets, whereby if distribution plans are shared,
WFP can top-up government assistance with food or cash to ensure the beneficiaries receive the nutrition they need. So far in 2019, over 40 percent of WFP’s assistance to IDPs has been complementary to government assistance.
• As a result of the increased coordination with the Government and new donor contributions, WFP will return to a 4-week distribution cycle from 1 July, after being forced to move to a 6-week cycle since March, due to lack of resources.
• Several crop fires have been reported throughout the country in May, mainly in Diyala, Erbil, Kirkuk, Salah alDin and Ninewa. The cause is yet to be determined, with some reports citing ritual crop burning by farmers to facilitate new crop growth and others indicating sabotage by certain groups. There has been no impact on WFP operations, but the food security and overall security situation continue to be closely monitored.
• On 28 May, the Minister of Trade launched in Baghdad the first day of distributions under a trial of a newly digitised Public Distribution System (PDS). Citizens collected their food rations with a PDS smartcard developed by WFP, accessible by fingerprint.
• Under the resilience programme, Food for Assets (FFA) projects continued to progress, with 210 people participating in kitchen garden cultivation and training in Ninewa. A drip irrigation system was installed, bringing water to the gardens of 1,050 people.
