"Choices, Changes & Friends" - A Memoir of 1970s Divorce and Self-Discovery

New Memoir 'Choices, Changes & Friends' by Alice Parker chronicles the wild & funny experiences of 4 housewives in the 1970s after their divorces.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice Parker's published memoir, "Choices, Changes & Friends - 1970s After Divorce," takes readers on a hilarious journey through the wild and crazy 1970s.



They follow the lives of four newly divorced Chicago suburbanite housewives, asthe ladies navigate their newfound freedom.Connie, Beth, April, and Michael all married too young, quickly found themselves eager to experience everything the 1970s had to offer - alcohol, sex, drugs and rock & roll.



The naive women were looking for love, but soon realized their newfound independence came with its own set of challenges.



Since divorce totally unacceptable, they only had each other for support.



Yet, these women rebuilt their lives, juggling kids, exes, and work, while also exploring their new sexual independence.The memoir has been called a satirical-parody of "sex & the city," with a suburban-housewife twist, showing the hilarious, sometimes outrageous mistakes, the women learn from along the way.



The memoir also includes a hysterically-funny chapter, about a "ménage à trois" with a famous movie star, showing the wild and unpredictable adventures the women get into.Alice Parker, the author of "Choices, Changes & Friends - 1970s After Divorce," was a Dale Carnegie Trainer, with degrees in psychology, marketing, and English ESL- bilingual-bicultural studies.



A corporate trainer in Japan for 7 years, she has traveled to 36 countries, and lived in 6 states.



She wrote for an international business-travel magazine and others.



In San Francisco, Parker a regional human resources manager with 1000 employees.



As well, years later a passionate poet, and award-winning member of the Poetry Society of Texas.Parker taught memoir writing classes for over 10 years, helping her students write and publish their own memoirs.



Her empowering, memoir, "Choices, Changes & Friends - 1970s After Divorce," soon to be made into a streaming-TV series.In the memoir, Parker emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and taking risks, even when things seem impossible.



She shows readers that anything is possible, when you believe, and learn to make your own choices in life, then never give up."Choices, Changes & Friends - 1970s After Divorce" is available for purchase on Amazon.



To learn more about Alice Parker and her other works, visit her website: www.a-wonderland.com.

