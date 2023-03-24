US ambassador to Serbia offers condolences on anniversary of NATO bombing in 1999

2023/03/24 | 23:04 - Source: Shafaq News



The bombing claimed the lives of over 2,500 people, including 87 children, and caused damage worth $100 billion.



Hill expressed hope that the Serbs would forget their grievances for a better future while acknowledging that they would never forget that difficult time.



"The Serbian people will never set aside their grief, but I believe they are strong enough to set aside their grievances.



The United States' dedication to our partnership with Serbia is unwavering, as is our commitment to diplomacy." He said on Twitter.



The NATO bombing was a military operation carried out without the approval of the United Nations Security Council, based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia carried out what they called "ethnic cleansing" in the autonomous region of Kosovo. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the NATO bombing in 1999 on the occasion of its anniversary on March 24.The bombing claimed the lives of over 2,500 people, including 87 children, and caused damage worth $100 billion.Hill expressed hope that the Serbs would forget their grievances for a better future while acknowledging that they would never forget that difficult time."The Serbian people will never set aside their grief, but I believe they are strong enough to set aside their grievances.The United States' dedication to our partnership with Serbia is unwavering, as is our commitment to diplomacy." He said on Twitter.The NATO bombing was a military operation carried out without the approval of the United Nations Security Council, based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia carried out what they called "ethnic cleansing" in the autonomous region of Kosovo.

Sponsored Links