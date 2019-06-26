Home › Relief Web › Iran (Islamic Republic of): WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2019

Iran (Islamic Republic of): WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2019

2019/06/26



Country: Afghanistan, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq







In Numbers







30,101 people assisted in May 2019







277 mt of food assistance distributed







US$ 172,522 cash-based transfers made







US$ 0 m six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements







Operational Updates







• In May, WFP successfully reached 30,101 refugees as per target. This number includes approximately 8,428 women, 8,429 men, 6,321 girls, and 6,923 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 172,522 and 277 mt of fortified wheat flour.







• Millions of Iranians were affected severely by floods which happened in late March 2019. Following a request from the Government and the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS),



WFP Iran delivered mixed commodities in the form of 12,000 family emergency food packages equivalent to USD 600,000 that catered to the food and nutritional needs of at least 50,000 people for one month in Khuzestan Province.







• In support of the education of woman refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment, maintaining retention rates, and reducing the incidences of early marriage.







• The CBT modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.



