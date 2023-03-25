New ILO Paper on Education Attainment Gap in Iraq

2023/03/25 | 05:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A new ILO working paper examines loss of earnings due to Iraq's education gap and outlines the potential of social protection to address this gap, based on international good practices.
A new working paper, developed by the ILO, looks at how the low rate of secondary school completion in Iraq leads to loss of earnings […]
