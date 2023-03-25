2023/03/25 | 05:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights and Amir al-Kaabi for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Mainstreaming Hashd Commanders (Part 1): Advanced Education for Senior Militiamen U.S.-designated terrorists and human rights abusers are beginning to receive senior ranks, […]

read more Mainstreaming Hashd Commanders (Part 1): Advanced Education first appeared on Iraq Business News.