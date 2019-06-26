Home › Baghdad Post › Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria

Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria

2019/06/26 | 18:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag dropped asmuch as 7.6% on Wednesday on a report that the company sold substances to acompany in Syria that could go into chemical weapons, among other uses.Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Brenntag, the world’s largestchemicals distributor, sold chemical raw materials to a Syrian pharmaceuticalcompany. The report was made jointly with German broadcaster BayerischerRundfunk and Swiss publisher Tamedia.Brenntag, whose shares were down 4% at 1007 GMT, said aSwiss subsidiary supplied chemicals diethylamine and isopropanol in 2014, inline with relevant laws and regulations, to Syrian drugmaker MPI to produce a painkiller.Traders cited concern about the risk of a political falloutin the United States for the German group.The newspaper said the two substances could be used inpharmaceuticals but could also be used to make the banned nerve agent sarin.Brenntag said MPI was producing the pain killer underlicense for “a well-known Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer”, without namingthe company.“Delivery of both products was made in accordance withapplicable law,” Brenntag said in its statement.The company said it did not circumvent European Union exportrestrictions and said the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)had confirmed compliance with export regulations.Prosecutors in the western German city of Essen confirmedthey had received a complaint concerning Brenntag from three non-governmentalorganizations, namely New York’s Open Society Justice Initiative, Berlin’sSyrian Archive and Switzerland’s Trial International.A spokeswoman for the prosecutors office said no decisionhad been taken on whether to launch an investigation.The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said in March thatgovernment forces had perpetrated 32 of 37 chemical attacks it had reportedduring the Syrian war, including the use of chlorine and sarin. The governmentdenies using chemical weapons.