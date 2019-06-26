Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria

2019/06/26 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag dropped as
much as 7.6% on Wednesday on a report that the company sold substances to a
company in Syria that could go into chemical weapons, among other uses.Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Brenntag, the world’s largest
chemicals distributor, sold chemical raw materials to a Syrian pharmaceutical
company. The report was made jointly with German broadcaster Bayerischer
Rundfunk and Swiss publisher Tamedia.Brenntag, whose shares were down 4% at 1007 GMT, said a
Swiss subsidiary supplied chemicals diethylamine and isopropanol in 2014, in
line with relevant laws and regulations, to Syrian drugmaker MPI to produce a pain
killer.Traders cited concern about the risk of a political fallout
in the United States for the German group.The newspaper said the two substances could be used in
pharmaceuticals but could also be used to make the banned nerve agent sarin.Brenntag said MPI was producing the pain killer under
license for “a well-known Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer”, without naming
the company.“Delivery of both products was made in accordance with
applicable law,” Brenntag said in its statement.The company said it did not circumvent European Union export
restrictions and said the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)
had confirmed compliance with export regulations.Prosecutors in the western German city of Essen confirmed
they had received a complaint concerning Brenntag from three non-governmental
organizations, namely New York’s Open Society Justice Initiative, Berlin’s
Syrian Archive and Switzerland’s Trial International.A spokeswoman for the prosecutors office said no decision
had been taken on whether to launch an investigation.The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said in March that
government forces had perpetrated 32 of 37 chemical attacks it had reported
during the Syrian war, including the use of chlorine and sarin. The government
denies using chemical weapons.
much as 7.6% on Wednesday on a report that the company sold substances to a
company in Syria that could go into chemical weapons, among other uses.Sueddeutsche Zeitung said Brenntag, the world’s largest
chemicals distributor, sold chemical raw materials to a Syrian pharmaceutical
company. The report was made jointly with German broadcaster Bayerischer
Rundfunk and Swiss publisher Tamedia.Brenntag, whose shares were down 4% at 1007 GMT, said a
Swiss subsidiary supplied chemicals diethylamine and isopropanol in 2014, in
line with relevant laws and regulations, to Syrian drugmaker MPI to produce a pain
killer.Traders cited concern about the risk of a political fallout
in the United States for the German group.The newspaper said the two substances could be used in
pharmaceuticals but could also be used to make the banned nerve agent sarin.Brenntag said MPI was producing the pain killer under
license for “a well-known Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer”, without naming
the company.“Delivery of both products was made in accordance with
applicable law,” Brenntag said in its statement.The company said it did not circumvent European Union export
restrictions and said the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)
had confirmed compliance with export regulations.Prosecutors in the western German city of Essen confirmed
they had received a complaint concerning Brenntag from three non-governmental
organizations, namely New York’s Open Society Justice Initiative, Berlin’s
Syrian Archive and Switzerland’s Trial International.A spokeswoman for the prosecutors office said no decision
had been taken on whether to launch an investigation.The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said in March that
government forces had perpetrated 32 of 37 chemical attacks it had reported
during the Syrian war, including the use of chlorine and sarin. The government
denies using chemical weapons.