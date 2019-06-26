Home › Baghdad Post › 'Not talking boots on the ground' if action taken against Iran: Trump

'Not talking boots on the ground' if action taken against Iran: Trump

2019/06/26 | 19:05



talking boots on the ground” should military action be necessary against Iran,



and said any conflict would not last long.Asked if a war was brewing, Trump told Fox Business Network:



“I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should



happen.”“I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said. “I’m just



saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”The comments come just days after Trump canceled air strikes



minutes before impact, with allies warning that the increase in tensions since



the United States pulled out of a nuclear pact with Iran last year could



accidentally lead to war.Iran suggested it was just one day from breaching a



threshold in the agreement that limited its stockpile of uranium, a move that



would put pressure on European countries that have tried to remain neutral to



pick sides.The fate of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed



to curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to international trade,



has been at the heart of the dispute which has escalated and taken on a



military dimension in recent weeks.Washington sharply tightened sanctions last month, aiming to



bar all international sales of Iranian oil. It accuses Iran of being behind



bomb attacks on ships in the Gulf, which it denies.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its air



space, which Washington denied. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but



called them off at the last minute, later saying too many people would have



died.OBLITERATIONAlthough the United States and Iran both say they do not



want war, last week’s aborted US strikes have been followed by menacing



rhetoric on both sides. On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts



of Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally



presents Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally



retarded”.The standoff creates a challenge for Washington which, after



quitting the nuclear deal against the advice of European allies, is now seeking



their support to force Iran to comply with it.Over the past few weeks Iran has set a number of deadlines



for European countries to protect its economy from the impact of US sanctions



or see Tehran reduce compliance with the deal.A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on



Wednesday that one of those deadlines would expire the following day, with Iran



potentially exceeding a limit imposed under the deal to keep its stockpile of



enriched uranium below 300 kg.“The deadline of the Atomic Energy Organization for passing



the production of enriched uranium from the 300 kg limit will end tomorrow,”



the IRIB news agency quoted spokesman Behrouz Kamalvindi as saying. He added



that after the deadline Iran would speed up its rate of producing the material.Another threshold bars Iran from enriching uranium to a



purity beyond 3.67 percent fissile material. It has set a deadline of July 7



after which it could also breach that.Any such moves would put European countries that oppose



Trump’s tactics under pressure to take action. They have tried to salvage the



nuclear deal by promising to provide Tehran with economic benefits to offset



the harm from US sanctions. But so far they have failed, with Iran largely shut



from oil markets and all major European companies cancelling plans to invest.Iran says it would be Washington’s fault if it exceeds the



300 kg stockpile threshold. The 2015 deal allows Iran to sell excess uranium



abroad to keep its stockpile below the limit, but such sales have been blocked



by US sanctions.The Trump administration says the deal reached under his



predecessor Barack Obama was too weak because it is not permanent and does not



cover issues outside of the nuclear area, such as Iran’s missile program and



its regional behavior.US officials say new sanctions are necessary to force Iran



back to the negotiating table, and Trump is open to talks without



pre-conditions. Iran says talks are impossible unless Washington lifts



sanctions first.Tehran said a further move by Washington this week to impose



personal sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and threaten them



against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had closed off diplomacy



permanently.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was “nottalking boots on the ground” should military action be necessary against Iran,and said any conflict would not last long.Asked if a war was brewing, Trump told Fox Business Network:“I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something shouldhappen.”“I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said. “I’m justsaying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”The comments come just days after Trump canceled air strikesminutes before impact, with allies warning that the increase in tensions sincethe United States pulled out of a nuclear pact with Iran last year couldaccidentally lead to war.Iran suggested it was just one day from breaching athreshold in the agreement that limited its stockpile of uranium, a move thatwould put pressure on European countries that have tried to remain neutral topick sides.The fate of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran agreedto curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to international trade,has been at the heart of the dispute which has escalated and taken on amilitary dimension in recent weeks.Washington sharply tightened sanctions last month, aiming tobar all international sales of Iranian oil. It accuses Iran of being behindbomb attacks on ships in the Gulf, which it denies.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its airspace, which Washington denied. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes butcalled them off at the last minute, later saying too many people would havedied.OBLITERATIONAlthough the United States and Iran both say they do notwant war, last week’s aborted US strikes have been followed by menacingrhetoric on both sides. On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of partsof Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normallypresents Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentallyretarded”.The standoff creates a challenge for Washington which, afterquitting the nuclear deal against the advice of European allies, is now seekingtheir support to force Iran to comply with it.Over the past few weeks Iran has set a number of deadlinesfor European countries to protect its economy from the impact of US sanctionsor see Tehran reduce compliance with the deal.A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said onWednesday that one of those deadlines would expire the following day, with Iranpotentially exceeding a limit imposed under the deal to keep its stockpile ofenriched uranium below 300 kg.“The deadline of the Atomic Energy Organization for passingthe production of enriched uranium from the 300 kg limit will end tomorrow,”the IRIB news agency quoted spokesman Behrouz Kamalvindi as saying. He addedthat after the deadline Iran would speed up its rate of producing the material.Another threshold bars Iran from enriching uranium to apurity beyond 3.67 percent fissile material. It has set a deadline of July 7after which it could also breach that.Any such moves would put European countries that opposeTrump’s tactics under pressure to take action. They have tried to salvage thenuclear deal by promising to provide Tehran with economic benefits to offsetthe harm from US sanctions. But so far they have failed, with Iran largely shutfrom oil markets and all major European companies cancelling plans to invest.Iran says it would be Washington’s fault if it exceeds the300 kg stockpile threshold. The 2015 deal allows Iran to sell excess uraniumabroad to keep its stockpile below the limit, but such sales have been blockedby US sanctions.The Trump administration says the deal reached under hispredecessor Barack Obama was too weak because it is not permanent and does notcover issues outside of the nuclear area, such as Iran’s missile program andits regional behavior.US officials say new sanctions are necessary to force Iranback to the negotiating table, and Trump is open to talks withoutpre-conditions. Iran says talks are impossible unless Washington liftssanctions first.Tehran said a further move by Washington this week to imposepersonal sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and threaten themagainst Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had closed off diplomacypermanently.