'Not talking boots on the ground' if action taken against Iran: Trump

2019/06/26 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was “not
talking boots on the ground” should military action be necessary against Iran,
and said any conflict would not last long.Asked if a war was brewing, Trump told Fox Business Network:
“I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should
happen.”“I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said. “I’m just
saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”The comments come just days after Trump canceled air strikes
minutes before impact, with allies warning that the increase in tensions since
the United States pulled out of a nuclear pact with Iran last year could
accidentally lead to war.Iran suggested it was just one day from breaching a
threshold in the agreement that limited its stockpile of uranium, a move that
would put pressure on European countries that have tried to remain neutral to
pick sides.The fate of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed
to curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to international trade,
has been at the heart of the dispute which has escalated and taken on a
military dimension in recent weeks.Washington sharply tightened sanctions last month, aiming to
bar all international sales of Iranian oil. It accuses Iran of being behind
bomb attacks on ships in the Gulf, which it denies.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its air
space, which Washington denied. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but
called them off at the last minute, later saying too many people would have
died.OBLITERATIONAlthough the United States and Iran both say they do not
want war, last week’s aborted US strikes have been followed by menacing
rhetoric on both sides. On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts
of Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally
presents Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally
retarded”.The standoff creates a challenge for Washington which, after
quitting the nuclear deal against the advice of European allies, is now seeking
their support to force Iran to comply with it.Over the past few weeks Iran has set a number of deadlines
for European countries to protect its economy from the impact of US sanctions
or see Tehran reduce compliance with the deal.A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on
Wednesday that one of those deadlines would expire the following day, with Iran
potentially exceeding a limit imposed under the deal to keep its stockpile of
enriched uranium below 300 kg.“The deadline of the Atomic Energy Organization for passing
the production of enriched uranium from the 300 kg limit will end tomorrow,”
the IRIB news agency quoted spokesman Behrouz Kamalvindi as saying. He added
that after the deadline Iran would speed up its rate of producing the material.Another threshold bars Iran from enriching uranium to a
purity beyond 3.67 percent fissile material. It has set a deadline of July 7
after which it could also breach that.Any such moves would put European countries that oppose
Trump’s tactics under pressure to take action. They have tried to salvage the
nuclear deal by promising to provide Tehran with economic benefits to offset
the harm from US sanctions. But so far they have failed, with Iran largely shut
from oil markets and all major European companies cancelling plans to invest.Iran says it would be Washington’s fault if it exceeds the
300 kg stockpile threshold. The 2015 deal allows Iran to sell excess uranium
abroad to keep its stockpile below the limit, but such sales have been blocked
by US sanctions.The Trump administration says the deal reached under his
predecessor Barack Obama was too weak because it is not permanent and does not
cover issues outside of the nuclear area, such as Iran’s missile program and
its regional behavior.US officials say new sanctions are necessary to force Iran
back to the negotiating table, and Trump is open to talks without
pre-conditions. Iran says talks are impossible unless Washington lifts
sanctions first.Tehran said a further move by Washington this week to impose
personal sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and threaten them
against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had closed off diplomacy
permanently.
talking boots on the ground” should military action be necessary against Iran,
and said any conflict would not last long.Asked if a war was brewing, Trump told Fox Business Network:
“I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should
happen.”“I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said. “I’m just
saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”The comments come just days after Trump canceled air strikes
minutes before impact, with allies warning that the increase in tensions since
the United States pulled out of a nuclear pact with Iran last year could
accidentally lead to war.Iran suggested it was just one day from breaching a
threshold in the agreement that limited its stockpile of uranium, a move that
would put pressure on European countries that have tried to remain neutral to
pick sides.The fate of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed
to curbs on its nuclear program in return for access to international trade,
has been at the heart of the dispute which has escalated and taken on a
military dimension in recent weeks.Washington sharply tightened sanctions last month, aiming to
bar all international sales of Iranian oil. It accuses Iran of being behind
bomb attacks on ships in the Gulf, which it denies.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its air
space, which Washington denied. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but
called them off at the last minute, later saying too many people would have
died.OBLITERATIONAlthough the United States and Iran both say they do not
want war, last week’s aborted US strikes have been followed by menacing
rhetoric on both sides. On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts
of Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally
presents Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally
retarded”.The standoff creates a challenge for Washington which, after
quitting the nuclear deal against the advice of European allies, is now seeking
their support to force Iran to comply with it.Over the past few weeks Iran has set a number of deadlines
for European countries to protect its economy from the impact of US sanctions
or see Tehran reduce compliance with the deal.A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on
Wednesday that one of those deadlines would expire the following day, with Iran
potentially exceeding a limit imposed under the deal to keep its stockpile of
enriched uranium below 300 kg.“The deadline of the Atomic Energy Organization for passing
the production of enriched uranium from the 300 kg limit will end tomorrow,”
the IRIB news agency quoted spokesman Behrouz Kamalvindi as saying. He added
that after the deadline Iran would speed up its rate of producing the material.Another threshold bars Iran from enriching uranium to a
purity beyond 3.67 percent fissile material. It has set a deadline of July 7
after which it could also breach that.Any such moves would put European countries that oppose
Trump’s tactics under pressure to take action. They have tried to salvage the
nuclear deal by promising to provide Tehran with economic benefits to offset
the harm from US sanctions. But so far they have failed, with Iran largely shut
from oil markets and all major European companies cancelling plans to invest.Iran says it would be Washington’s fault if it exceeds the
300 kg stockpile threshold. The 2015 deal allows Iran to sell excess uranium
abroad to keep its stockpile below the limit, but such sales have been blocked
by US sanctions.The Trump administration says the deal reached under his
predecessor Barack Obama was too weak because it is not permanent and does not
cover issues outside of the nuclear area, such as Iran’s missile program and
its regional behavior.US officials say new sanctions are necessary to force Iran
back to the negotiating table, and Trump is open to talks without
pre-conditions. Iran says talks are impossible unless Washington lifts
sanctions first.Tehran said a further move by Washington this week to impose
personal sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and threaten them
against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had closed off diplomacy
permanently.