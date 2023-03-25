Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency arrests three persons with ties to ISIS

2023/03/25 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency on Saturday said three persons with links to the Islamic State (ISIS) had been apprehended in separate operations in the country.

An official statement by the agency said, "based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Agency arrested two terrorists in Sulaymaniyah as part of a series of operations carried out in cooperation with the anti-terrorist forces in the region." 

The statement went on to say that "in the central regions, our forces arrested one of the terrorists belonging to the ISIS terrorist gang in the capital, Baghdad." 

The Counter-Terrorism Agency emphasized that it continues to conduct preemptive operations against ISIS terrorist gangs in all areas where these gangs are present.

