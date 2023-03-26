Iraq Improved Rank in World Happiness Index

2023/03/26 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has improved its rank in the latest World Happiness Report to 98th out of 137 countries, compared to 107th out of 146 countries last time.The report, produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives around the world.[…]

