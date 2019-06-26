Iraqand UK discuss bilateral relations

2019/06/26 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The Foreign Affairs Minister Muhammad Ali Hakeem discussed today in Baghdad with the British State Secretary for Middle East and North Africa Andrew Morrison the bilateral relations between the two countries.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides discussed other things, including the visa granting for Iraqis who like to visit Britain, and the ways of encouraging British companies to invest in Iraq, since Iraq has many huge natural resources and high security stability.
Iraqi minister presented his gratitude to his British counterpart for his country’s supporting stands to Iraq, affirming on the continuity of supporting the friendly countries, the statement concluded.
