CBI sells +$202 million in forex on Sunday

2023/03/26 | 13:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $202 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to 202,134,715, 22.61% above Thursday's $261,660,573.
The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 17 banks cashed out $60,600,000.
The remaining $141,534,071 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests.
The exchange and intermediary companies that participated in the auction amounted to 137.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to 202,134,715, 22.61% above Thursday's $261,660,573.
The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 17 banks cashed out $60,600,000.
The remaining $141,534,071 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests.
The exchange and intermediary companies that participated in the auction amounted to 137.