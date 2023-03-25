Misguided perception of U.S. favors into the partisan politics of Pakistan, not a U.S. policy; Dr. Gholam Mujtaba

2023/03/26 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq News

Gholam Mujtaba

Misguided perception of U.S.



favors into the partisan politics of Pakistan, not a U.S.



policy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Few groups of Pakistani Americans associated in partisan politics in Pakistan had sponsored trips of state legislators, and couple of house members to Pakistan.



This was observed as a desperate attempt to lobby in favor of a political entity in Pakistan.



It was further observed that a former diplomat who failed in Afghanistan diplomacy which resulted in Taliban’s return to power after losses of billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money, and the blood of young men and women in uniform took the moral courage to intrude into the partisan politics of Pakistan.



This promoted a misguided perception of U.S.



favors into the partisan politics of Pakistan.Such perceptions are tantamount to generating hostility against U.S.



national security interests by frustrating the pro-American population of Pakistan who opposed the burning of U.S.



flags and rhetoric building fake U.S.



conspiracy theory on the streets of Pakistan.The U.S.



diplomatic mission should watch the role of local staff.



Is there a pattern of promoting partisan politics like what was observed in Karachi few years back?The United States is committed to promote rule of law, justice, democracy, women’s empowerment, and rights of minorities.Those political forces who call for mutiny or sedition have committed crime on U.S.



standards under article 10 U.S.



Code 894-Art.94 and anyone obstructing justice is punishable under 18 U.S.C/ 1503 on the same scale.



The U.S.



policies are uniform worldwide, and any U.S.



subject trying to undermine U.S.



values is not serving national security interests of the United States.The entire Pakistani social media is full of audio leaks where such violations have been committed.The Pakistani American population is highly concerned on this situation.

Dr.



Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Pakistan Policy Institute USA

