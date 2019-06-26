Sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be so upset: Mnuchin

2019/06/26 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes the latest
round of economic sanctions against Iran must be working, citing the recent
backlash from Tehran’s leadership as proof.President Donald Trump announced fresh sanctions on Iran on
Monday, following the downing of an unmanned American drone last week.The US president also warned an Iranian attack on Americans
would be met with “great and overwhelming force” and “obliteration.”Iran responded to the additional sanctions by calling them
“outrageous and idiotic” and suggested the White House was suffering from a
“mental illness.”“That must mean that they are working if they are this upset
about these sanctions. That’s an acknowledgement that they are working,”
Mnuchin told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday.US will sanction close to 100% of Iran’s economyTensions between the US and Iran have spiked since May 2018,
when Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sweeping
sanctions on the country.Iran scaled back some of its commitments under the landmark
accord last month, including on the amount of low enriched uranium it is
allowed to stockpile, after Trump ended exemptions from US sanctions for
countries still buying Iranian crude.The Trump administration hopes additional sanctions on Iran
will force the country to negotiate, with US National Security Advisor John
Bolton saying Washington would be prepared to go further in order to get Iran
to the table.“The president is willing to have conversations on the one
hand — and doesn’t want war — but the president is also determined to enforce
the US and our allies’ interests in the region,” Mnuchin said.When asked whether he was concerned the US was running out
of room to maneuver when it comes to economic sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin
replied: “I don’t think so at all.”US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week
that more than 80% of Iran’s economy is currently under sanction.“They are at about 80% now, we will ramp them up close to
100%,” Mnuchin said, before adding the White House would allow for
“humanitarian activities” in an effort not to punish the people of Iran.“Our issue is that there is really bad behavior. They are
sponsoring terrorism throughout the region, they are creating instability in
this region, they are endangering our partners and our allies and our
interests. We will not stand for that,” he added.‘Very big mistake’Washington has applied financial restrictions to nearly
1,000 Iranian entities, including banks, individuals and vessels tied to the
country’s shipping and energy sector. In May, the White House prohibited the
purchase of Iranian iron, steel, aluminum and copper.The Trump administration has also revoked waivers that
allowed eight countries, including China and India, to import Iranian oil
despite US sanctions. The US is aiming to completely cut off Iranian oil
exports in order to force Tehran to abandon support for militant groups in the
Middle East and renegotiate the landmark nuclear accord.Last week, US officials said an Iranian surface-to-air
missile shot down an American military surveillance drone over the Strait of
Hormuz — the world’s busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments. Iran said
the aircraft violated its airspace. Hours later, Trump said Iran made a “very
big mistake” by shooting down the spy drone.Trump approved military strikes on Iran on Thursday before
calling them off, saying the attack would have been disproportionate to Iran’s
downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone.On Tuesday, Trump threatened to attack Iran in retaliation
for any strikes by Tehran “on anything American.” This came after Iran’s
President Hassan Rouhani questioned the mental competence of the US president.
