Sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be so upset: Mnuchin

2019/06/26 | 20:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes the latestround of economic sanctions against Iran must be working, citing the recentbacklash from Tehran’s leadership as proof.President Donald Trump announced fresh sanctions on Iran onMonday, following the downing of an unmanned American drone last week.The US president also warned an Iranian attack on Americanswould be met with “great and overwhelming force” and “obliteration.”Iran responded to the additional sanctions by calling them“outrageous and idiotic” and suggested the White House was suffering from a“mental illness.”“That must mean that they are working if they are this upsetabout these sanctions. That’s an acknowledgement that they are working,”Mnuchin told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday.US will sanction close to 100% of Iran’s economyTensions between the US and Iran have spiked since May 2018,when Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sweepingsanctions on the country.Iran scaled back some of its commitments under the landmarkaccord last month, including on the amount of low enriched uranium it isallowed to stockpile, after Trump ended exemptions from US sanctions forcountries still buying Iranian crude.The Trump administration hopes additional sanctions on Iranwill force the country to negotiate, with US National Security Advisor JohnBolton saying Washington would be prepared to go further in order to get Iranto the table.“The president is willing to have conversations on the onehand — and doesn’t want war — but the president is also determined to enforcethe US and our allies’ interests in the region,” Mnuchin said.When asked whether he was concerned the US was running outof room to maneuver when it comes to economic sanctions on Iran, Mnuchinreplied: “I don’t think so at all.”US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this weekthat more than 80% of Iran’s economy is currently under sanction.“They are at about 80% now, we will ramp them up close to100%,” Mnuchin said, before adding the White House would allow for“humanitarian activities” in an effort not to punish the people of Iran.“Our issue is that there is really bad behavior. They aresponsoring terrorism throughout the region, they are creating instability inthis region, they are endangering our partners and our allies and ourinterests. We will not stand for that,” he added.‘Very big mistake’Washington has applied financial restrictions to nearly1,000 Iranian entities, including banks, individuals and vessels tied to thecountry’s shipping and energy sector. In May, the White House prohibited thepurchase of Iranian iron, steel, aluminum and copper.The Trump administration has also revoked waivers thatallowed eight countries, including China and India, to import Iranian oildespite US sanctions. The US is aiming to completely cut off Iranian oilexports in order to force Tehran to abandon support for militant groups in theMiddle East and renegotiate the landmark nuclear accord.Last week, US officials said an Iranian surface-to-airmissile shot down an American military surveillance drone over the Strait ofHormuz — the world’s busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments. Iran saidthe aircraft violated its airspace. Hours later, Trump said Iran made a “verybig mistake” by shooting down the spy drone.Trump approved military strikes on Iran on Thursday beforecalling them off, saying the attack would have been disproportionate to Iran’sdowning of an unmanned American surveillance drone.On Tuesday, Trump threatened to attack Iran in retaliationfor any strikes by Tehran “on anything American.” This came after Iran’sPresident Hassan Rouhani questioned the mental competence of the US president.