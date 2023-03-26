Kurdish captain becomes second female pilot to fly for Iraq's civil aviation

2023/03/26 | 23:16 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Captain Razeen Mohammed, a Kurdish Iraqi from the province of Dohuk in Kurdistan, on Sunday piloted one of the newly acquired B737-8 MAX aircraft by the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation.This marked a significant milestone for Captain Mohammed, who is the second female pilot to fly for Iraqi Airways since 2003.Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation officially announced the acquisition of three modern B737-8 MAX aircraft, which boast high levels of comfort for passengers, including an onboard internet system.These aircraft also feature advanced technical specifications in terms of aerodynamics and highly efficient CFM LEAP ENGINES that offer high performance and fuel economy, while adhering to emission reduction standards.Furthermore, the B737-8 MAX can fly at a higher speed than its predecessor, cutting down travel time by approximately two hours.With the addition of these modern aircraft, Iraqi Airways is expected to expand its reach and enhance its reputation as a reliable carrier, providing world-class service to travelers both domestically and internationally.

