2023/03/27 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Energy Ministerial Council regarding the renewal of the contract to supply the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) with oil.The contract will involve the supply of four million barrels of Basra medium crude oil, with two million barrels for June and another two million […]

read more Iraq Renews Oil Export Contract with Egypt first appeared on Iraq Business News.