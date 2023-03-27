Shell appoints GB Auto as Iraqi Distributor

2023/03/27 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shell Markets Middle East Limited has signed an agreement with GB Auto Iraq to be the official distributor of its automotive lubricants in Central and Southern Iraq.As part of the agreement, Shell will supply GB Auto with a diverse portfolio of automotive lubricants, including Shell Helix, Shell Rimula, Shell Spirax, and […]

