Iran says saving nuclear deal not its problem, EU warns no alternative

Iran says saving nuclear deal not its problem, EU warns no alternative

2019/06/26 | 20:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran warned the UN Security Council on Wednesday that itwould no longer be burdened with preserving a 2015 nuclear deal with worldpowers as European states pushed Tehran to stick with the agreement becausethere is “no credible, peaceful alternative.”US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal last year,inflaming tensions between Tehran and Washington that led to Iran shooting downa US drone last week. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but called them offat the last minute.Under the deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program most UN andwestern sanctions on Iran were lifted, however the United States has imposednew sanctions that it says are designed to force Iran back to the negotiatingtable.“The US withdrawal from the JCPOA and re-imposition of itssanctions, rendered the JCPOA almost fully ineffective,” Iran’s UN AmbassadorMajid Takht Ravanchi told the 15-member Security Council, using the acronym forthe deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.“Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of theburdens any more to preserve the JCPOA,” he said.European powers have been trying to save the deal, but Iranhas given them a deadline of July 8. It has said it is ready to go through witha threat to enrich uranium to a higher level than permitted under the deal ifEurope cannot shield Tehran from US sanctions.“The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement that has been working anddelivering on its goals. There is also no credible, peaceful alternative,”European Union UN Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida warned the UN SecurityCouncil.The nuclear deal is endorsed in a 2015 Security Councilresolution. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reports every six months onimplementation of that resolution, which also subjects Iran to an arms embargoand other restrictions.MIXED SIGNALSActing US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohendescribed Iran’s actions as “deeply counterproductive.”“Iran’s defiance of the Security Council and its recklessbehavior threatening peace and security globally must not be downplayed in thename of preserving a deal that doesn’t fully cut off Iran’s path to a nuclearweapon,” he said.He noted that the UN resolution endorsing the nuclear deal“provides a mechanism for the council to address significant non-performance ofIran by its nuclear commitments.”Under the nuclear deal there is a process culminating at theUN Security Council that can trigger a so-called snapback of all sanctions ifIran violates the agreement.Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters onMonday: “The US is not in a position to spark snapback because they are notpart of the deal.”French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre warned that the endof the deal “would mean a dangerous step backwards” and urged Tehran not tobreach the deal.Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow wantedIran to remain committed to the nuclear deal, but also accused the UnitedStates of sending mixed signals.“We hear assertions that nobody is planning regime change inIran and then at the same time we hear threats about obliteration and newsanctions are being introduced, there are calls for dialogue and then inparallel openly they declare the intention to increase military presence in theregion,” he said.“Such signals, which even an experienced cryptologist wouldstruggle to decode, can only bring the situation to a point of no return,”Nebenzia said.