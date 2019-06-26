عربي | كوردى


Iran says saving nuclear deal not its problem, EU warns no alternative

2019/06/26 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran warned the UN Security Council on Wednesday that it

would no longer be burdened with preserving a 2015 nuclear deal with world

powers as European states pushed Tehran to stick with the agreement because

there is “no credible, peaceful alternative.”US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal last year,

inflaming tensions between Tehran and Washington that led to Iran shooting down

a US drone last week. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but called them off

at the last minute.Under the deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program most UN and

western sanctions on Iran were lifted, however the United States has imposed

new sanctions that it says are designed to force Iran back to the negotiating

table.“The US withdrawal from the JCPOA and re-imposition of its

sanctions, rendered the JCPOA almost fully ineffective,” Iran’s UN Ambassador

Majid Takht Ravanchi told the 15-member Security Council, using the acronym for

the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.“Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the

burdens any more to preserve the JCPOA,” he said.European powers have been trying to save the deal, but Iran

has given them a deadline of July 8. It has said it is ready to go through with

a threat to enrich uranium to a higher level than permitted under the deal if

Europe cannot shield Tehran from US sanctions.“The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement that has been working and

delivering on its goals. There is also no credible, peaceful alternative,”

European Union UN Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida warned the UN Security

Council.The nuclear deal is endorsed in a 2015 Security Council

resolution. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reports every six months on

implementation of that resolution, which also subjects Iran to an arms embargo

and other restrictions.MIXED SIGNALSActing US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen

described Iran’s actions as “deeply counterproductive.”“Iran’s defiance of the Security Council and its reckless

behavior threatening peace and security globally must not be downplayed in the

name of preserving a deal that doesn’t fully cut off Iran’s path to a nuclear

weapon,” he said.He noted that the UN resolution endorsing the nuclear deal

“provides a mechanism for the council to address significant non-performance of

Iran by its nuclear commitments.”Under the nuclear deal there is a process culminating at the

UN Security Council that can trigger a so-called snapback of all sanctions if

Iran violates the agreement.Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters on

Monday: “The US is not in a position to spark snapback because they are not

part of the deal.”French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre warned that the end

of the deal “would mean a dangerous step backwards” and urged Tehran not to

breach the deal.Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow wanted

Iran to remain committed to the nuclear deal, but also accused the United

States of sending mixed signals.“We hear assertions that nobody is planning regime change in

Iran and then at the same time we hear threats about obliteration and new

sanctions are being introduced, there are calls for dialogue and then in

parallel openly they declare the intention to increase military presence in the

region,” he said.“Such signals, which even an experienced cryptologist would

struggle to decode, can only bring the situation to a point of no return,”

Nebenzia said.



