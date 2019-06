Salih, speaker of Britain's House of Lords discuss enhancing ties

2019/06/26 | 20:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi President Barham Salih met with the Lord Speaker of the British House of Lords Peter Norman Fowler while he was paying a visit to the House of Lords of the United Kingdom in London on Wednesday, a presidential statement read.Salih commended UK's role and its supporting stances for the government and the people of Iraq in addressing terrorism as well as its contributing in building Iraq's cities, chiefly the liberated areas.During the meeting, the bilateral relations between Iraq and UK, the ways to enhance these relations and broadening the scope of the collaboration and coordination among legislative institutions guaranteeing the development of the oversight and parliamentary work in the country were reviewed.For his part, Fowler welcomed Salih's visit to London and its contributing to boost the bonds of the relationship between the two countries, stressing his earnest desire to consolidate the joint action and coordination between the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and the Council of Representatives of Iraq.Salih also held a meeting with Iraq Support Group headed by Ann Clwyd. The meeting dealt with the situations in Iraq and the region. A number of members of the House of the Common and of the Lords attended the meeting.