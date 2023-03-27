Sell-Off in Oil Shares following Kurdistan Export Ruling

2023/03/27 | 16:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.There has been a sharp sell-off in the shares of oil companies with interests in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday, following the arbitration ruling that has stopped oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq via pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan: Genel Energy, which has interests in the Tawke, Taq Taq […]

