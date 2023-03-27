Oil Companies in Kurdistan comment on Court Ruling

2023/03/27 | 16:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Following the arbitration ruling that has stopped oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the oil companies affected have issued statements to the markets on the situation.Genel Energy, which has interests in the Tawke, Taq Taq and Sarta fields, said that public statements made by both the Federal Iraq Ministry […]

