US Dollar Exchange Rates Remain Stable Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Decrease in Erbil

2023/03/27 | 16:56 - Source: Shafaq News



However, the exchange rates in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, decreased compared to the opening prices.The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 155,000 dinars against 100 dollars, the same as the morning's prices.



Buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also remained stable, with the selling price reaching 156,000 dinars and the purchase price reaching 154,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.



In Erbil, the selling price for the dollar decreased to 155,450 dinars, while the purchase price was 154,450 dinars for 100 dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates remained stable against the Iraqi dinar on Monday evening following the closure of the main stock exchange in Baghdad.However, the exchange rates in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, decreased compared to the opening prices.The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 155,000 dinars against 100 dollars, the same as the morning's prices.Buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also remained stable, with the selling price reaching 156,000 dinars and the purchase price reaching 154,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the selling price for the dollar decreased to 155,450 dinars, while the purchase price was 154,450 dinars for 100 dollars.

Sponsored Links