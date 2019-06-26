Home › INA › President Salih: Iraq is keen to Develop Friendly Relations with UK

President Salih: Iraq is keen to Develop Friendly Relations with UK

2019/06/26 | 21:10



INA – BAGHDAD







President Barham Salih emphasized that Iraq is keen to develop the friendly relations with the United Kingdom in various fields, notably the economic and trade ones, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.







This came during a reception and a dinner banquet held in honour of Iraq's President and the delegation accompanying him, on Tuesday.







The reception and a dinner banquet was attended by the British Secretaries of Defence, International Trade, Development, and Security as well as the National Security Adviser to the British Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs in addition to political figures interested in the Iraqi and Middle East issues.







The President stressed that one of our priorities at this stage is the reconstruction of Iraq and the improvement to the level of services rendered to Iraqis.







He indicated that the terrorist organization of ISIS has been defeated militarily, but it still represents a real threat and therefore should focus on fighting and resolving the battle with ISIS.







President Salih expressed his gratitude and thanks to the United Kingdom’s role in supporting Iraq during its war against terrorism, and in rendering humanitarian assistance to the internally displaced persons and ensuring their return to their homes.







Salih added that Iraq and Britain could play an active role in stabilizing the region, warning that any escalation would lead to new wars.







For their part, the ministers and officials of the British side welcomed the visit of the President to their country.







They emphasized that the visit will contribute to enhancing bilateral relations and developing the foundations of joint cooperation between the two countries.







They also underscored Britain's steadfast stance in supporting Iraq and backing up the country at all levels.



















