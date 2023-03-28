City and County of Broomfield, Colorado, Reduces Process Challenges with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

2023/03/28 | 15:32 - Source: Iraq News

The City/County Clerk’s Office in Broomfield, CO, grappled with a decentralized, manual permitting system.



Until OpenGov online permitting software came along.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City and County of Broomfield, CO, which operate within a consolidated government, needed to streamline challenging manual processes within the Clerk’s Office, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, on online permitting software.The City and County, located between Denver and Boulder, grapple with explosive growth—the County’s population has grown more than 42% since 2010.



The Clerk’s Office has been burdened with a decentralized, manual system that posed technical, payment processor, legal, and procurement challenges.



To save time and reduce errors, staff needed to trade in spreadsheets, access files, and paper processes for an innovative permitting software.



They chose OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will centralize processes for the office’s 15 types of licenses and permits, including the Clerk’s Office’s newly acquired Tobacco Licensing.



OpenGov’s modern interface will simplify processes for both residents and staff.



The intuitive public portal allows applicants to easily find the permit or license they need.



Rather than waiting for manual applications to be processed, applicants can receive email notifications and check the status of their application online in real time.



The solution can accelerate the process up to five times, saving staff countless hours in approving and issuing permits.



Plus, staff will welcome time saved from fewer calls and walk-in visits.The City and County of Broomfield join more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

