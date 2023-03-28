Mass Grave Excavations Near Sinjar Offer Further Evidence of ISIL-Perpetrated Genocide

2023/03/28 | 16:34 - Source: Shafaq News



The Mass Graves Directorate (MGD), in collaboration with the Medico-Legal Directorate (MLD), spearheaded these endeavors, which were facilitated by UNITAD's financial, technical, consultative, and logistic support.In the fateful month of August 2014, the Yazidi community in Iraq was subjected to unspeakable atrocities perpetrated by ISIL, with UNITAD subsequently deeming these heinous acts as constituting genocide.



The excavation of the mass graves in Hamadan has furnished additional evidence corroborating the crimes committed against the Yazidis.



The comprehensive investigation and excavation of these mass graves are instrumental in advancing efforts to hold ISIL accountable for the appalling acts inflicted upon the Yazidi community in Sinjar.The remains exhumed during these excavations have been transported to MLD facilities in Baghdad for identification, thus enabling their repatriation to next of kin and facilitating dignified burials in accordance with religious and cultural practices.Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team, Christian Ritscher, emphasized that "UNITAD will persist in supporting Iraqi efforts to excavate mass graves of ISIL victims.



The Yazidi community in Hamadan, as well as other communities affected by ISIL crimes in Iraq, are entitled to see justice served for the international crimes committed against them and their loved ones.



It is through our joint endeavors with the Iraqi Government and competent national experts that we are able to progress towards pursuing accountability and achieving justice."Dia’ Karim Tehmeh, Director General of MGD, noted that "typically, MGD, in consultation with all partners, formulates an annual plan for the excavations.



These activities represent the initial step in this plan, which ensures the opening and excavation of several sites across different governorates."The identification process of the recovered remains will adhere to international standards, employing advanced technology such as the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), which was provided by UNITAD to support MLD in its efforts to establish robust scientific identifications of the remains of victims recovered from ISIL mass graves throughout Iraq.



