Home › INA › Nineveh on alert as one killed and 3 injured in Mishraq Fire

Nineveh on alert as one killed and 3 injured in Mishraq Fire

2019/06/26 | 22:55



INA – NINEVEH







Ministry of Health announced the killing of a Civil Defence Fireman and three injured during Mishraq Fire on Wednesday.







Nineveh is on alert now as the fire threats lives for it near the General Company of Sulphur know as Mishraq Co.







All the teams of Ministry of Health are joining in to provide the needed protection in Nineveh and the surrounded provinces.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – NINEVEHMinistry of Health announced the killing of a Civil Defence Fireman and three injured during Mishraq Fire on Wednesday.Nineveh is on alert now as the fire threats lives for it near the General Company of Sulphur know as Mishraq Co.All the teams of Ministry of Health are joining in to provide the needed protection in Nineveh and the surrounded provinces.